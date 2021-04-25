Ever since the current Chevy Silverado was introduced for the 2019 model year, you won't be able to buy a regular cab with a short bed body. That's if you're buying from the US, as those who reside in the Middle East can choose to buy one in RST and Trail Boss trims, which are ironically manufactured in the US.

If you're in America, you can buy a regular cab Silverado but it will have a long bed while opting for a short bed will need you to choose the crew cab configuration. There's no option for a single cab model with a short bed, not even for the 2021 model year – something that's available before.

Gallery: 2019 Chevrolet Silverado RST And Trail Boss Regular Cab

4 Photos

That's understandably so. A crew cab has become a business case for pickup truck manufacturers in the US, considering that these hulking workhorses have doubled as passenger haulers as of late, which makes the short and stout configuration a niche choice.

And as niche as it goes, a short bed single cab truck configuration makes a strong case for a great off-roader (the shorter the wheelbase, the better). Considering that the Trail Boss trim that's sold in the Middle East comes with a 2.0-inch lift, monotube shocks, and skid plates – a good combination for a great off-road machine.

Be that as it may, it doesn't mean that the bow-tie brand isn't looking to offer a regular cab, short bed Silverado in the US. In fact, Bob Krapes, Director of Chevrolet Truck marketing, told GM Authority that it's something they are going to work on and certainly do care about.

Needless to say, the current coronavirus pandemic has provided limitations to the automaker. We may or may not see the arrival of the niche offering soon, but there's certainly a chance.