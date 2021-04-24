We've known for quite a while that the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door lineup will get a new range-topper in its final update in the form of a hybrid model to be called the GT73e. We've seen around prototypes of the electrified model before and now our spy photographers have spotted it again, albeit with a different look.

Spotted near Mercedes-Benz testing center at the Nurburgring, the GT73e prototype seen here drops the traditional monochrome camouflage in favor of a new but not strange black, gray, and red livery.

However, this isn't the first that we've seen this livery. We've seen it first back in March when Mercedes teased the Project One hypercar with the automaker's 2021 F1 race car. It then became official by the end of that month when Mercedes-AMG officially reveals the future of electrification for the performance brand.

Now known as the E Performance, our managing editor laid down the technicals in long form, so don't forget to check that out.

But ultimately, you should be well acquainted with the paintwork by now as it will be likely worn by high-performance hybrid AMGs moving forward.

Speaking of performance, the upcoming top-spec AMG GT73e is expected to arrive with a hybrid-assisted 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that will churn out a healthy 804 horsepower (600 kilowatts) and 738 pound-feet (1,001 Newton-meters) of torque. In comparison, the GT 63 S only makes 630 hp (470 kW).

The updated AMG GT 4-Door Coupe lineup, including the AMG GT73e, will likely arrive by the latter part of 2021 as a 2022 model. We'll learn more of the juicy details and the final design without the red paintwork by then but for now, the future's bright for the electrified AMG performance machines.