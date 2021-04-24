Fifteen years – that's how long since we first saw the current-generation Toyota Tundra, which was introduced at the 2006 Chicago Auto Show for the 2007 model year. It has been a long time coming, almost as long as we've been waiting for the next-generation Land Cruiser.

But just like the looming development and rumors around the SUV, the full-size Toyota pickup truck is also on its way to get a full-on revamp. In a video posted by The Fast Lane Truck on Youtube, one of the channel's viewers sent in spy shots of what seems to be a 2022 Tundra prototype towing a massive trailer in West Virginia.

This isn't the first time we've seen a Tundra in development that's pulling something huge. Back in October last year, we also saw a Tundra prototype hauling a trailer, albeit it's important to note that this time around, the supposed Tundra is towing something that looks much bigger.

Design-wise, there's not much to report at this point, but a previous leakage in November 2020 has shown faint details about the truck's fascia, which include a Y-shaped LED DRLs, a horizontal fog light at the bottom, and a huge black grille. There's also a video of the Tundra's teaser (shown in the embedded post above), which kind of gave us a glimpse of the truck's newfound styling.

Gallery: Toyota Tundra Spy Shots

16 Photos

However, there's little information that we know at this point, courtesy of a long-time Motor1 reader who's privy to Toyota's future plans. According to the reader, the next Tundra will arrive by December 2021 for the 2022 model year, riding on a TNGA-F platform and powered by a twin-turbo V6 power plant. A hybrid powertrain isn't clear at this point, but we won't be surprised if that happens considering that the Land Cruiser will reportedly have one and the contenders in the full-size truck segment have begun offering electrified options.

We'll know the truth by the year's end but until then, we'll keep an ear to the ground for more details.