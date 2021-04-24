We expect to see the full-size Japanese truck by the end of the year.

Fifteen years – that's how long since we first saw the current-generation Toyota Tundra, which was introduced at the 2006 Chicago Auto Show for the 2007 model year. It has been a long time coming, almost as long as we've been waiting for the next-generation Land Cruiser.

But just like the looming development and rumors around the SUV, the full-size Toyota pickup truck is also on its way to get a full-on revamp. In a video posted by The Fast Lane Truck on Youtube, one of the channel's viewers sent in spy shots of what seems to be a 2022 Tundra prototype towing a massive trailer in West Virginia.

 

This isn't the first time we've seen a Tundra in development that's pulling something huge. Back in October last year, we also saw a Tundra prototype hauling a trailer, albeit it's important to note that this time around, the supposed Tundra is towing something that looks much bigger.

Design-wise, there's not much to report at this point, but a previous leakage in November 2020 has shown faint details about the truck's fascia, which include a Y-shaped LED DRLs, a horizontal fog light at the bottom, and a huge black grille. There's also a video of the Tundra's teaser (shown in the embedded post above), which kind of gave us a glimpse of the truck's newfound styling.

However, there's little information that we know at this point, courtesy of a long-time Motor1 reader who's privy to Toyota's future plans. According to the reader, the next Tundra will arrive by December 2021 for the 2022 model year, riding on a TNGA-F platform and powered by a twin-turbo V6 power plant. A hybrid powertrain isn't clear at this point, but we won't be surprised if that happens considering that the Land Cruiser will reportedly have one and the contenders in the full-size truck segment have begun offering electrified options.

We'll know the truth by the year's end but until then, we'll keep an ear to the ground for more details.

What Can We Expect From The Next Tundra?

