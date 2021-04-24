We have barely crossed the first quarter of 2021 but details about MY 2022 Chevy Corvette are already coming up. Just a few days ago, three new official colors for the 2022 Corvette have been announced, which include Amplify Orange Tintcoat, Hypersonic Gray Metallic, and Caffeine.

Now, a new low-profile spoiler option is reportedly coming to the next model year version of the mid-engine sports car. This is according to a virtual presentation from the Corvette Team that saw Executive Corvette Chief Engineer Tadge Juchter, Product Manager Harlan Charles, and also Corvette Chief Engineer Josh Holder in attendance, as reported by the Corvette Blogger.

Gallery: 2021 Chevy Corvette With Silver Flare Metallic Paint

6 Photos

According to the report, the low-profile spoiler will be available for the 2022 Corvette Stingray, with or without the Z51 Performance Package. The RPO for the option will be TVS, while the graphic presented during the virtual event (see lead image above) showed that the new option will also include a front splitter.

Currently, you can add more rear downforce by ordering the high wing spoiler option (available both in body color or carbon flash metallic) for your 2021 Corvette. This option will cost you $1,150.

Of note, there isn't any info yet about the pricing of the low-profile spoiler, but you can expect it around the ballpark figure above.

So, three new colors and a new spoiler option. Those are what we know for now about the 2022 Corvette. The question is: is the much-awaited Z06 that has been spied several times before also coming for the 2022 model? Reports speculate that it will but there isn't any guarantee or any concrete report yet.

We'll know more in the months to come as additional info will certainly arrive by the second half of 2021. For now, all we can do is wait.