Like every car crazy person out there, the Motor1.com crew loves drag racing. This time around we're treated to a pair of luxury coupes with far more similarities than differences, but the vibe is a bit different. Among other things, the stretch of tarmac is quite short so we can't get a full quarter-mile sprint. And then there's the cinematic backdrop of two cars racing into the sunset. Is there a deeper meaning here? More on that in a bit.

First, we present the competitors in this new video from Motor. On the right we have the elegant Lexus LC 500, bold grille and 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 aimed towards the finish line. In the left lane we have the svelte Jaguar F-Type, but it's not in top-spec R guise with its own V8. Rather, this is a P380 version, meaning a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 resides under the bonnet. That means the Jag is at a considerable power disadvantage, boasting 375 horsepower (280 kilowatts) versus 470 hp (351 kW) in the Lexus.

It hardly seems like a fair fight, but the antagonist to power is weight and the LC 500 is, well, fat. For this comparison, the Lexus weighs in at a full 4,255 pounds (1,930 kilograms). Meanwhile, the Jaguar carries 3,466 lbs (1,572 kg), and using basic math we learn these two cars have an identical power-to-weight ratio. Minor differences in gearing aside, the numbers suggest this will be a close race and you know what? That's exactly what we get.

The lighter Jag nabs an advantage at the start, ultimately clocking a 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) time of 4.9 seconds compared to 5.1 seconds from the Lexus. That translates into a slight lead from the line, but can the LC 500's prolific power reel in the F-Type at the other end? Perhaps more importantly, can each car stop before the pavement runs out? No spoilers from us, as it's a cool video to experience for yourself.

As for the deeper meaning, there's always something to be said for heading majestically into the sunset. Some consider it a metaphor for a never-ending story, but generally speaking, it signifies an ending and rebirth in some manner. How many more races like this will we see? Sleek two-door coupes with long hoods, internal-combustion engines up front turning wheels at the back. Performance will never die, but we are nearing the end of the fossil-fueled automotive era. We can't help but wonder if this setting was chosen specifically with this metaphor in mind.

Or maybe the drivers were so scared about stopping in time they just needed the entire day to work up enough courage to go. Regardless, sit back and enjoy the gasoline-fueled ride.