Maserati made a name for itself on the race track, and two new special edition models help celebrate that history. The Italian automaker revealed the F Tributo Special Edition models this week at Auto Shanghai 2021 – the Ghibli and the Levante. The package adds a host of unique visual touches that help the models stand out while also giving nods to the company's storied racing history.

The name itself – F Tributo Special Edition – holds a unique meaning. The F stands for Juan Manuel Fangio, the famous Argentinian racing driver that helped Maserati earn several racing victories. Maserati introduces the models just days before the company celebrates 95 years of racing history. The company made its racing debut on April 25, 1926, with the Tipo26, the first Maserati race car to wear the iconic Trident, winning the 1,500-cc class at the Targa Florio. Alfieri Maserati piloted the racer.

Nods to the company's racing history go beyond the name, though. The models are available in just two colors – Rosso Tributo and Azzurro Tributo. The red represents the color of Italian motorsports, with the company's early 20th-century racing cars wearing the iconic color. The blue ties directly to the company's historic home in Modena, Italy. The vehicles also feature a hint of yellow – another reference to Modena – that's used for the brake calipers and wheel accents. The Ghibli wears 21-inch Titano wheels in glossy black, while the Levante wears 21-inch black Anteo ones.

Maserati gives the pair unique badging. The fender sports a black F Tributo badge on both, while a body-color trident adorns the C-pillars. The company gives the two a black full-grain "Pieno Fiore" leather interior with red and yellow stitching throughout. There aren't any performance upgrades listed, as this appears to be a wholly visual upgrade. The two help commemorate Fangio's victories earned in the Maserati 250F.