FIA’s World Rally Championship will celebrate its 50th season in 2022 and this coincides with the launch of the WRC 10 game. NACON and development studio KT Racing have released the first video trailer of the game, which will be available starting September 2 this year for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC, and Nintendo Switch with the latter planned for a later date.

WRC 10 promises big things, starting with “a hyper-realistic and ultra-precise physics engine” and “better aerodynamic force, turbo and braking management, on all surfaces.” More importantly though, there will be four new rallies - Estonia, Croatia, Belgium, and Spain, as well as a good number of historic rallies, including Acropolis, San Remo, Germany, and Argentina.

Once again, the Career Mode will take a central place, offering “one of the best-developed and most complete” game modes in a racing game. In the new installment of the game, you’ll be able to create your own team with a unique livery or join one of the 52 existing official teams from the 2021 season. You can start from the Junior WRC and grow all the way up to the flagship WRC series.

There will also be a pretty comprehensive and competitive online format, where you can challenge rivals from all around the world. With daily and weekly tournaments, the eSport Mode also gives you the chance to create your own club and race other clubs.

The short trailer at the top of this article hints at some of the historic cars you’ll be able to drive. These include models from Lancia, Audi, Citroen, Ford, Toyota, among others, with the creators saying there will be over 20 legendary cars available from the WRC’s 50-year history.