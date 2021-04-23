The Ford Mustang Mach-E continues to generate huge buzz as many people are still arguing whether it is a real Mustang or not. We have our own opinion on this topic (see the related articles below), though the upcoming Mach-E GT Performance’s 0-60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) acceleration in just 3.5 seconds puts the electric crossover shoulder to shoulder with the Mustang GT. Order books for the most powerful version of the Mach-E will reportedly open next week.

On the day the standard Mustang turned 57, Ford’s global director of EV development Darren Palmer admitted the Mustang Mach-E wasn’t originally part of the plan but he is happy his team saw the opportunity to build a very compelling vehicle. We are happy with that decision, too.

Gallery: Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition

4 Photos

“We knew we needed to go further, so that’s why we went for the GT,” Palmer told MuscleCarsAndTrucks. “So GT wasn’t originally in the plans, but when we saw what it could be we added it. And so the GT is launching soon and that brings it to another level. The performance on that thing, the acceleration, it’s like almost nothing we’ve ever sold. It’s going to really change people’s impression.”

There’s no complete pricing information yet, but Ford’s site lists the Mustang Mach-E GT with a starting MSRP of $60,500. The more torquey Performance Edition model should add to that price as it comes with upgraded brakes, performance tires, and MagneRide dampers.

As a reminder, the GT electric crossover has 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts) and 600 pound-feet (813 Newton-meters) of torque delivered to all four wheels. The GT Performance Edition trim boosts the torque to 634 lb-ft (860 Nm). However you feel about the name, there's no denying it will be one of the fastest Mustangs in history.