When Bugatti introduced the La Voiture Noire back in March 2019, the French automaker didn't show the cabin and that's because that car wasn't real; it's merely a show car to showcase the most expensive new car ever sold. Bugatti said that it needs two and a half years to finish and deliver the one-off model.

It seems like Bugatti will be able to keep its promise as what seems like a production version of the La Voiture Noire has been spotted, courtesy of the Bugatti car spotter JCT Car Photography on Instagram.

The photos were taken in the afternoon of April 21, near the automaker's factory in Molsheim, France. The one-off supercar was seen driving around on a public road, most likely testing before delivery to its wealthy owner.

For the uninitiated, the Bugatti La Voiture Noire was regarded modern interpretation of Jean Bugatti’s personal Type 57 SC Atlantic that got lost during World War II. It has a price tag of €11 million (about $12.45M at current exchange rates) before taxes, but Bugatti president Stephan Winkelmann said the car was sold for €16.5M ($18.68M) during its introduction in 2019. Yes, taxes included.

What makes the La Voiture Noire special? It comes with a handcrafted carbon fiber body just like the Bugatti Divo, and uses the same quad-turbo W16 8.0-liter engine with 1,500 horsepower and 1,600 Newton-meters (1,180 pound-feet) of torque as the Chiron and Chiron Sport.

However, the interior of the La Voiture Noire hasn't been revealed yet, and we're betting that it will have a major deviation from the other Bugattis given its renown and price tag. We'll know more in the weeks or months to come, but this example spotted in the wild is an indication that it won't be too long until that happens.