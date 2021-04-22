It seems like only yesterday we were talking about Chevrolet's all-new mid-engine Corvette finally coming to market. We're already two model years into production and today we're getting a taste of what's in store for year number three. That is, at least when it comes to exterior color options.

The 2021 Michelin NCM Bash kicked off April 22 at the National Corvette Museum, and sometimes some new 'Vette information surfaces during the celebration. Chevrolet decided to preview three new exterior color options for the 2022 model year, with the Bowling Green Assembly Plant Manager Kai Spande announcing them in a modest ceremony at the event. The new colors are Amplify Orange Tintcoat, Hypersonic Gray Metallic, and Caffeine. To make room in the option book, Sebring Orange Tintcoat, Shadow Gray Metallic, and Zeus Bronze Metallic will exit the building.

Admittedly, the overall palette won't look significantly different as the new colors are rather close to the shades they replace. Caffeine is arguably the most intriguing here, as Zeus Bronze Metallic gained a love-it-or-hate-it reputation. Low take-rates for the copperish hue suggest more people hated it, so it will be interesting to see how Caffeine – which appears rather brown in official photos compared to Zeus Bronze – is received among buyers.

While colors are interesting, the big news for 2022 will certainly be the arrival of the long-awaited Corvette Z06. By now we've seen countless spy photos showing prototypes with massive rear tires, and videos of test cars sounding deliciously burbly. We know it will feature a version of the DOHC V8 used in the C8.R race car, with the latest rumor saying it's a naturally aspirated 4.2-liter mill developing 617 horsepower (460 kilowatts) and a sky-high redline thanks to its flat-plane-crank design. Of course, nothing is official yet and frankly, we've heard all kinds of different rumors so as always, take this one with a grain of salt.

We expect to see the Z06 revealed later this year. Whether it debuts with exclusive colors of its own remains to be seen.