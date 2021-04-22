Hennessey Performance loves injecting big power into pretty much anything with four wheels. The Texas tuner already has plans for a 1,000-horsepower (746-kilowatt) version of the already-powerful Ram TRX, namely the forthcoming Hennessey Mammoth that was announced earlier this year. For those who simply can't stand the teeny tiny 6.2-liter Hellcat V8, Hennessey now proposes another plan. Can you say 426 Hemi?

Actually, Hennessey prefers to say Hellephant Madness. That's the title of a new video from the tuner announcing this plan, but the engine swap doesn't stop with the TRX. In the four-minute clip, John Hennessey walks us through the current production schedule for Mammoth upgrades before revealing a Hellephant V8 crate engine and a Dodge Durango SRT. It seems the company bought two Hellephant engines, and with Hennessey being Hennessey, there's now a desire to Hellephant all the things.

To refresh your memory, Stellantis in-house parts group Mopar launched the Hellephant crate engine back in 2018. Displacing 7.0 liters (426 cubic inches), it's a callback to the legendary 426 Hemi V8 that powered a plethora of muscle cars from Chrysler-division brands during the classic muscle car era. The modern iteration packs a supercharger and boasts 1,000 hp right out of the crate, though there is a catch. Mopar lists the engine as "designed for installation on pre-1976 street and off-road vehicles." Presumably that's for emission purposes, so we don't know how plug-and-play it will be for the TRX and Durango.

In any case, Hennessey says the swaps will happen and it looks like the project could become a video series. The literal question being asked now is which vehicle should go under the knife first. We're betting TRX because honestly, it seems enthusiasts just can't get enough of this bonkers super truck. Then again, nobody is really talking about the Durango SRT, and there's something to be said for leading instead of following.

Decisions, decisions.