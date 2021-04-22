The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) has canceled the 2021 Tokyo Motor Show because it was going to be difficult to provide "a safe and secure environment" for attendees. Going forward, the group said it would rebrand the event as the Tokyo Mobility Show.

"The Tokyo auto show showcases motorbikes, minicars, large vehicles, passenger cars, as well as mobility vehicles of other industries," JAMA Chairman Akio Toyoda said, according to Automotive News. "As such, we would like to prioritize having visitors experience these vehicles in the real world, and we would rather hold the event in the real world, not virtually. So, we have decided to cancel the event."

The Tokyo Motor Show has never been canceled before. The biennial event was last held in 2019 and was supposed to run from October 20 through 21 in 2021. JAMA didn't say when it planned to hold the Tokyo Mobility Show, but the group is considering dates in 2022 and 2023, according to Automotive News.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the global auto industry. For example, the 2021 North American International Auto Show at Cobo Hall in Detroit is canceled and replaced by an event called Motor Bella at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, from September 21 through 26. This outdoor automotive celebration includes a 1.5-mile track for technology and vehicle demonstrations.

COVID-19 also forced the rescheduling of the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show. It now takes place on November 17 and 18 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The only major auto show in recent memory was Auto Shanghai. The event garnered debuts from global automakers, including the Honda SUV E:Prototype, BMW i4 M Sport, Toyota Crown Kluger, and Audi Concept Shanghai.