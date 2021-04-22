There are fresh spy shots of the next-gen Toyota Land Cruiser that catch the upcoming SUV without any camouflage. There are rows of them parked behind a fence, suggesting these are pre-production examples.

The styling is a lot like the current Land Cruiser but with some notable tweaks. There's now a U-shaped opening that runs down from the headlights and underneath the main grille with horizontal metallic slats. On some of these models, the small, rectangular areas in the lower fascia appear to house fog lights, but the photos are so blurry that it's hard to say for sure.

Along the sides, there are prominent, boxy front fenders. A crease runs along the shoulder line, and there's a raised section on the lower portion of the doors. There's now a much more prominent upward kink at the bottom of the rear window as it incorporates into the pillar.

Leaked technical drawings provide a rough idea at the entire design. The center stack places the infotainment screen on, and the HVAC controls are directly underneath it. Vertically stacked buttons near the driver allow for toggling the drive modes. There are analog gauges but a large digital screen between the speedometer and tachometer.

The new Land Cruiser reportedly has a two-inch longer wheelbase but shorter overhangs than the current one. Earlier reports suggest that it rides on the same frame as the existing model, which limits how much Toyota can change.

There's evidence that the Land Cruiser would adopt a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 as the base engine. A hybrid version of this powerplant would also be available. Some places would get a 3.3-liter turbodiesel V6.

The new Land Cruiser might debut in 2022. Judging by the number of development vehicles we are seeing, Toyota is deep into working on the new SUV.