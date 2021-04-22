The Volkswagen Group is in the midst of a supermini refresh as the recently updated Ibiza and Polo will soon be followed by the Fabia. While the SEAT and VW models are facelifts for the current-generation models, Skoda is getting ready to introduce an all-new vehicle by finally adopting the MQB-A0 platform. In the build-up to the world premiere scheduled for May, new teasers of the fourth-gen Fabia have been released.

As usual with design sketches, don't get too excited because the real thing is not going to look as sleek as this. The official images depicting camouflaged prototypes attached at the bottom paint a more accurate picture of the actual Fabia Mk4, without the oversized wheels and exaggerated design lines. The digital sketches eschew door handles and mirrors to create a cleaner side profile, and while the less uncluttered appearance does look great, it's not indicative of the production model.

Gallery: 2021 Skoda Fabia teasers

5 Photos

The newly released sketches provide a closer look at the full-LED lights at the front and rear, with the latter now wider than before by extending onto the tailgate to echo the VW Polo facelift. The wider rear lights were necessary considering the Fabia's growth spurt as the new supermini is effectively as large as a Golf Mk4.

We'll remind you it's going to be 4,107 millimeters long and 1,780 mm wide, an increase of 111 mm and 48 mm compared to the previous-generation model, respectively. The cargo capacity is going up by 50 liters to 380 liters, with a new Fabia wagon confirmed for 2023 with even an even larger trunk. The wheelbase has been extended by nearly 100 mm, so expect a lot more legroom for passengers sitting in the back.

Skoda has managed to reduce the drag coefficient from 0.32 to 0.28 to improve fuel economy, partially achieved by installing an active lower intake as the radiator shutter is automatically adjustable. The grown-up appearance will be reflected underneath the hood where the Mladá Boleslav brand is bringing back a four-cylinder engine, specifically the turbocharged 1.5-liter with 150 hp and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) offered in a DSG-only configuration.

Following its official reveal next month, the revamped Skoda Fabia will go on sale in Europe in the second half of 2021. The current Fabia Combi will peacefully coexist alongside the new hatch until the next-gen wagon's arrival in early 2023.