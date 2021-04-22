Volkswagen first hinted at upsizing its SUV recipe back in April 2019 when it unveiled the SMV concept at Auto Shanghai in China and now the production version is debuting at the very same show. Its name starts with a "T" as with all other SUVs from the company – the Atlas is called Teramont in some countries. Speaking of which, whether we're talking about length, width, or height, the new Talagon is bigger than the Atlas.

It stretches at a stately 5,152 millimeters (202.8 inches) long, 2,002 mm (78.8 in) wide, and 1,795 mm (70.6 in) height, with a massive wheelbase measuring an Atlas-matching 2,980 mm (117.3 in). Few SUVs are larger than the Talagon, with some examples that spring to mind being the fullsize American ones such as the Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon, and the Cadillac Escalade.

Gallery: 2021 Volkswagen Talagon

16 Photos

Developed by the local VW-FAW joint venture in China, the Talagon is the largest MQB-based model from the Volkswagen Group, a platform that is used in its MQB A0 configuration for cars as small as the Audi A1 / SEAT Ibiza / VW Polo trio. The three-row SUV is underpinned by the MQB Evo architecture and comes with a choice of six or seven seats.

The exterior design plays its safe as it takes after recent SUV models from Wolfsburg while the interior has a Golf-like dashboard design, but with a floating center console. The cabin looks quite fancy with its leather upholstery, intricate ambient lighting, dual-screen setup, and a massive sunroof extending across the first two rows of seats.

Several powertrains are going to be available, with the range-topping model getting a turbocharged 2.5-liter V6 unit producing 295 horsepower (220 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque. Output is channeled to the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system through a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The Talagon is not the only new SUV introduced by VW in China this week as the Auto Shanghai is also where the fully electric ID.6 X / ID.6 Crozz are being showcased along with the updated Teramont / Teramont X.