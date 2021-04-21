The final piece of the Ford Mustang Mach-E puzzle is falling into place. When the electrified pony debuted back in 2019, the rollout had the most powerful Mach-E slated for deliveries later in the spring of 2021. That time is now, and it appears GT order banks are finally poised to open on April 26.

That's what we hear from members at the Mach-E forum, who've been posting email snippets sent to reservation holders that GT order banks were about to open. The messages started arriving on April 19, stating that orders could be finalized on April 28. Curiously, an alleged email sent to Ford dealerships mentions April 26 as the day order banks open. The email also talks about pricing information, though Ford's website already lists the Mach-E GT with a starting MSRP of $60,500. With order banks open, complete pricing information for options and packaged should be available.

Gallery: Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition

4 Photos

As far as we can tell, both the customer and dealership emails seem legitimate, so there's either a typo on one side of the fence or the earlier date is specific to dealerships. Regardless, Motor1 contacted Ford for confirmation and an official statement, and we'll plug that in once we hear back.

Will the Mach-E GT be worth the nearly two-year wait since it was first announced? To refresh your memory, it's the most powerful Mach-E of them all by a wide margin, delivering an estimated 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts) and 600 pound-feet (813 Newton-meters) of torque for all four wheels to handle. In the GT Performance Edition, torque increases to 634 lb-ft (860 Nm) and Ford says it's enough to send the four-door, five-seat crossover to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. However you feel about the name, there's no denying it will be among the fastest Mustangs you can buy.

Performance does come at the cost of range, however. Ford estimates the Mach-E GT can travel 250 miles on a full charge, compared to 305 miles for the extended-range California Route 1 trim. Range drops to 235 miles for the GT Performance Edition.