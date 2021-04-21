The 2021 Ford F-150 is a hot commodity. Late last year, demand was so high, the Dearborn-based automaker struggled to keep up with it. Demand has remained high, though not every trim is flying off dealer lots, as evident by a new discount made available for the model. Cars Direct found that the automaker is offering up to $4,000 off the popular pickup, but there are caveats – several of them.

To start, the big savings is only available in California, so East Coasters are out of luck. Further limiting the deal’s appeal is that it’s only applicable to the XLT trim, which starts at $35,050, excluding the $1,605 destination charge. But there are even more restrictions. The discount only applies to trucks that have been in stock for 61 days or more and considering the truck’s must-have status, that could be difficult. Then again, Ford wouldn’t arbitrarily offer the discount, either.

Gallery: 2021 Ford F-150 Review

41 Photos

On top of all that, the deal requires a vehicle trade-in to qualify that’s a 1999 model or newer. The discount is only available through May 3, so interested customers should act fast because it’ll likely be a bit challenging to find a model that ticks off every Ford requirement. The scarcity is further exasperated by the ongoing semiconductor shortage that has forced Ford to build pickups with missing features, with unfinished pickups waiting for parts.

The 2021 Ford F-150 didn’t get a design overhaul, though the familiar-looking sheet metal hides a bulk of the bigger updates. One of the biggest is the hybrid powertrain that offers up to 700 miles of range along with other neat features, like an onboard generator. The F-150 can stumble into luxury-car prices with optioned-out models costing more than $80,000. The F-150 XLT is much cheaper than that, and could be even more so, but you have to find one in California.