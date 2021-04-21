Aston Martin had big plans for the Valhalla hypercar, which debuted as the "AM-RB 003" concept at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019. The company promised a brand-new, twin-turbocharged hybrid V6 built completely in-house at the company's headquarters in the UK. But as the business relationship between Aston Martin and Mercedes-Benz grows stronger, it looks like things may have changed.

Following CEO Tobias Moers's comments that the Valhalla would "probably have a different drivetrain" to the 2019 concept, a new report from Autocar doubles down on those comments. The report suggests that Aston has halted the development of its proposed twin-turbo V6 entirely, at least for the time being. We reached out to Aston Martin Americas, but they were not able to provide a comment other than noting that the Autocar report is "full of speculation."

Rather than something built in Gaydon, we could see a high-powered AMG engine in the hypercar. The most likely candidate is Mercedes-AMG's new twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter hybrid V8, which will make its road-going debut in the GT73 4-Door Coupe.

With that AMG engine, the Valhalla will almost certainly still be a hybrid. The hypercar will also maintain its output of nearly 1,000 horsepower (756 kilowatts), acting as a direct rival to alternatives like the Ferrari SF90 and McLaren Speedtail. On top of that, Aston Martin will most likely revamp the styling of the Valhalla ahead of its launch, which we expect to happen early in 2023.

It's unclear what kind of design changes the company will make to the Valhalla, but don't expect a carbon copy of the concept we've already seen. If confirmed, the new mid-mounted AMG powertrain will force Aston to rethink some of the key design elements, particularly in the rear.

We won't know all the details on the upcoming Aston Martin Valhalla until it officially makes its production debut next year. What we do know is that the company is limiting production to just 500 units, meaning those of you in the market for a multi-million-dollar hypercar should hurry. Financial officer Kenneth Gregor said that "a good chunk" of orders were placed for the Valhalla in 2020.