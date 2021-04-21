Jeep's lineup is only growing, with the brand introducing new models and hybrid powertrains. The company has so far hybridized the Renegade and Compass in Europe while electrifying the Wrangler in the US. The three carry the brand's 4xe plug-in hybrid badge, and soon there'll be yet another Jeep model wearing it – the Grand Cherokee. A new video from the TFLnow YouTube channel caught one test vehicle in the Colorado mountains.

The video shows a thoroughly camouflaged five-seat SUV, though the tight warp reveals the upright front end, the iconic slotted grille, bold bumper, and sleek headlights. Out the back, there's a quirky-looking tailpipe. However, the Jeep doesn't truly reveal itself until it starts moving – silently. The Jeep backs out of its parking spot and pulls away without a hint of sound, which suggests it's operating only on electricity. There's no sound of the engine starting, nor is there any exhaust note as it cruises away.

Gallery: 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Five Passenger Spy Photos

18 Photos

The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe isn't a secret. Earlier this year, Christian Meunier, Jeep's global head-honcho, confirmed the model was in development and that customers shouldn't worry about the off-roader going soft. He said the hybrid "is as competent" as the V8 version but with better fuel economy. Details about the hybrid powertrain are elusive, though we can look to the Wrangler 4xe, which offers 375 horsepower (280 kilowatts) and 470 pound-feet (673 Newton-meters) of torque. That's a lot of twist.

The Wrangler allows for up to 25 miles of pure-electric driving, and the Grand Cherokee could exceed that depending on the battery size. We don't know when Jeep will reveal the Grand Cherokee 4xe because the company still has to reveal the regular five-seat model. Rumors suggest dealers could see the 2022 Grand Cherokee arrive by the third quarter, though the 4xe variant isn't expected to debut until early next year.