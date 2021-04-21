Taking a look back at our database, the Chevrolet Corvette C8 is one of the vehicles that gather the most attention from our audience. From the early spy shots to the official debut and the rumors about potential additions to the lineup - we have covered every single aspect of the new Corvette in detail. But now, there’s a new report claiming to have information about the future of the sports car.

Australia’s Wheels magazine has a long article about the Corvette C8 and Angus Mackenzie, former Wheels editor and currently International Bureau Chief for MotorTrend, reports Chevy is working on four different variants of the ‘Vette. The publication calls these new additions to the lineup the E-Ray, ZR1, Zora, and Z06. There’s a detailed story about what to expect from the latter and here’s a short extract from the information available.

Gallery: Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Spy Photos

22 Photos

According to Wheels, the Corvette Z06 will be powered by a double overhead camshaft V8 engine, closely related to Cadillac’s 4.2-liter Blackwing engine. It will be built on the same assembly line as the Blackwing, though it will be naturally aspirated and will have an inspiring 9,000 rpm redline. The high-revving V8 will be capable of producing a peak output of 617 horsepower (460 kilowatts) if we are to believe the report.

Allegedly being benchmarked against the Ferrari 458 Speciale, the Corvette Z06 will effectively use the world’s most powerful naturally aspirated V8. It will be mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, which will be recalibrated to answer the needs of the more powerful unit.

As spy photos have already revealed, the more potent powertrain will be accompanied by wider tires, upgraded exhaust system and suspension, and standard e-differential for improved traction. It is 99.99 percent sure that the Z06 will also get a more aggressive aerodynamic package.

There are speculations that the new Corvette Z06 could debut in July this year. Even if that’s not the case, we expect to learn more information about the sports car in the next weeks, so stay tuned.