The Subaru Impreza isn't the sexiest three-box vehicle on the planet right now, but adding two letters and four numbers into its name makes it so much more important in the hearts of car nuts. So much so that one example got sold for $312,555 at the Bring a Trailer auction.

Meet, the 1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STi – one of the only 400 units ever built within a short period of time to commemorate the automaker's 40th anniversary and its third consecutive manufacturer's title in the FIA World Rally Championship.

Gallery: 1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STi Sold For $312,555

7 Photos

This particular example sold has 25,000 miles (40,000 kilometers) on its odometer and is the 156th of the 400 units built for the Japanese market. It was imported by the seller to the US in July 2020 through the "show or display" exemption.

Of course, the Impreza 22B STi you see here comes in World Rally Blue paint job, along with a black and blue two-tone interior. Despite the miles, the gold 17-inch BBS alloy wheels look pristine based on the images, while the timing belt and water pump were replaced recently. There's also a replacement cat-back exhaust installed.

While three hundred grand may sound too much for a Subaru, Subie fans would know the importance of this rally-bred homologation to the Star-Spangled brand. The $312,555 hammer price, however, puts this particular unit among the most expensive Subaru ever sold.

Another candidate for the list of pricey Subarus was the barely-driven example of the Impreza 22B STi that we saw before, which was offered for $370,000. Although, we're not sure how much it was sold for, but we're quite sure that its buyer had a huge smile on its face – as is the one who bought this one from Bring a Trailer.

Check out over 200 images of the Subaru Impreza 22B STi at Bring a Trailer, which you can visit through the source link below.