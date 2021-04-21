At the end of 2020, the average price of new cars in the US has hit over $40,000. That's in spite of the pandemic when spending was and is a bit controlled over essentials.

But that hasn't changed the buying power of those who can at the beginning of the new year. In fact, for those who bought a 2021 Cadillac Escalade in the first quarter of this year, the average money spent on the SUV was $102,183. Of note, the latest version of the luxury SUV was unveiled over a year ago and at this point, there has been no rebate employed for it that could help with the sales boost.

This revelation was reported by Kelley Blue Book, with pricing and rebate analysis coming from CarsDirect. More importantly. Cadillac has sold 9,842 Escalade units during the mentioned timeframe, which makes the SUV the best-selling vehicle that's priced over a hundred grand.

For a refresher, the pricing for the newest version of the Escalade starts at $77,490 for the Standard trim, while the longer ESV variant sells for $80,490, including the $1,295 destination and delivery charges. This figure already gives so much but in order to go up the six-digit mark, you either splurge on options on the lower trims or go for the gold and get the Platinum for both the Premium Luxury and Sport trims.

That, of course, means that buyers of the Escalade want all the bells and whistles on their shiny new luxobarge, which may or may not include the Cadillac's Super Cruise feature that allows SAE-classified Level 2 autonomous driving.

These numbers are hardly a surprise. If you're already floating amid a deep part of the ocean, what's stopping you from swimming all the way to deeper areas?