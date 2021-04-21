When Cadillac first showed the Lyriq concept last year, it was pretty obvious that the electric SUV was far from production-ready. Hell, it didn't even have side mirrors. But in preparation for its first full-fledged EV that hits the road early next year, the brand showed off the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq in full production form, and almost unbelievably, it looks just like the concept.

In the transition from show car to street legal, the Lyriq concept’s sharp angles, slim headlights, and unique LED-lined grille all carry over virtually untouched, as do many of the same interior bits. The production version does lose some original cues, like the oversized wheels and side-mounted cameras, swapping them for 20- or 22-inch wheels and traditional side mirrors instead, plus the door construction is a bit different for better visibility. But all in all, not much has changed.

Buyers will get the choice of two exterior color options at launch, Satin Steel Metallic or Stellar Black Metallic, and two available cabin hues, Sky Cool Gray or Noir. Inside, a massive 33.0-inch LED display sits front and center on the dash, able to recreate over one billion colors. The Lyriq also comes with active noise cancellation and a 19-speaker audio system with headrest-mounted speakers.

We know the new Lyriq will use GM's new modular electric platform, powered by the company's Ultium long-range batteries. The 100-kilowatt-hour setup affords the Caddy 340 horsepower (254 kilowatts), 325 pound-feet (440 newton-meters), and an EPA-estimated range of at least 300 miles (483 kilometers). Rear-wheel drive will come standard, but Cadillac reiterated that the all-wheel-drive “Performance” version will arrive later on.

Lyriq customers will have the ability to charge at public DC fast-charging stations at a rate of 190 kilowatts, which gives the Cadillac 76 miles of range in just 10 minutes. There’s also an available 19.2-kW home-charging module. or the option of a 19.2-kW charging module at home, the fastest such charger currently allowed in the US that affords the Lyriq 52 miles of range per hour. The home charging option will come standard on the First Release Edition model and will be available on all other models after that.

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq starts production in early 2022, but buyers interested in the First Release model can order it later this year. The base Lyriq will start at $59,990 before options.