The Jaguar I-Pace Black editions for the SE and HSE grades join the premium EV's lineup with extra style and equipment for buyers looking for something different. For now, Jag is offering UK-market details. Motor1.com reached out to the automaker's US division about the possibility of bringing these models to America, and a spokesperson told us there was "nothing to share at the moment."

The Black package adds a dark, glossy finish to the grille, mirror caps, window surrounds, and rear badges. The 20-inch, five-spoke wheels also get a gloss black look. The rest of the electric crossover's body comes in all the available colors.

Gallery: Jaguar I-Pace Black (2021)

Inside, there are Ebony leather sports seats and a matching headliner. The cabin trim is gloss black. A full panoramic roof and privacy glass are also part of the package.

In the UK, the Black edition on the SE has an on-the-road cost of £72,445 ($100,945 at current exchange rates), versus £69,845 ($97,325) without it. The HSE Black goes for £76,695 ($106,882), rather than £74,445 ($103,768) for the standard HSE.

The Black models don't alter the I-Pace's powertrain. They still have electric motors making a total of 395 horsepower (294 kilowatts) and 513 pound-feet (696 Newton-meters) of torque. There's an 11-kilowatt on-board charger and 100-kilowatt DC fast charger.

According to Jag's numbers, the base I-Pace can cover 286.2 miles (460.6 kilometers) on a charge. The SE Black cuts this figure to 279.9 miles (450.5 kilometers), and the HSE Black has 279.0 miles (449 kilometers) of range.

The I-Pace's Black edition follows up on the recently introduced F-Type Black. The recipe is largely the same by adding lots of glossy, dark accents to the sports car.