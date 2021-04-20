Mercedes’ onslaught of new electric vehicles won’t be slowing down anytime soon. Last week, the company pulled the covers off its flagship EV, finally revealing the EQS sedan. It’s but one model in a growing lineup of electric cars that the automaker will debut in the coming weeks, months, and years. Slotting below the EQS will be the EQE, set to be revealed in September, and a new batch of spy photos show the sedan cruising the Nurburgring.

The new photos show the car still covered in camouflaged, and we expect Mercedes to put a big focus on aerodynamics. The EQS is the most aerodynamic series-produced vehicle ever with a 0.20 drag coefficient, and the EQE does share a similar shape to its bigger sedan sibling. Superb aerodynamics only helps increase the car’s range. However, there are distinct design differences between the two, with the EQE sporting a traditional trunk lid with an integrated third brake light.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQE Spy Photos

27 Photos

Inside, the EQE, which serves as the all-electric equivalent to the E-Class, is rumored to be as roomy as an S-Class. This is possible thanks to the car’s packaging, which gives the car a flat floor and plenty of available cargo space. The car will come packed with the latest technology, but customers shouldn’t expect it to rival a well-appointed EQS, even if the two share their underpinnings and share a lot of the underlying tech.

We expect Mercedes to offer the EQE with different available battery sizes and outputs. Rumors have pointed to the all-wheel-drive version offering around 402 horsepower (300 kilowatts) and 564 pound-feet (765 Newton-meters) of torque. It’ll serve as a Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan rival when it goes on sale next year, with a starting price of around $85,000 (€70,000). We’ll have to wait for the full rundown in September when the company reveals it at the IIA in Munich.