The Ram TRX can cost over $100,000 if the buyer ticks all of the option boxes, and that figure is before considering the dealer markups that are common on the muscle truck. In a new video, The Fast Lane Truck gets ahold of a white TRX with just one option and drag races it against a fully loaded example.

The only factory upgrade on the white TRX is a remote starter that gives the truck a total price of $72,385. The upholstery is a mix of cloth and vinyl, rather than leather, and there aren't heated seats. It lacks amenities like a trailer brake controller or trailer reverse steering control. The owner has added some small styling upgrades like vinyl decals, a red engine emblem, and Hellcat logos. The lightly-optioned truck has a payload that's 72 pounds (32.66 kilograms) less than the loaded pickup.

Both trucks have the same powertrain. The Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V8 makes 702 horsepower (523 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (881 Newton-meters). An eight-speed automatic routes the power to a four-wheel-drive system. The transfer case has upgraded components to handle the power, and there's a Dana 60 solid rear axle with an electronic-locking rear differential.

The first race highlights how similar these two vehicles are. The white TRX is a bit lighter, but the red one wins. The difference between them at the finish line is just a few inches. They are practically side by side when passing the cones.

The second race shows how much the launch matters when two vehicles are so closely matched. The white TRX gets a strong start. There's nothing the red one can do to keep up this time.