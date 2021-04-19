Enthusiasts of the world have enjoyed Porsche's brand of automotive excitement for well over half a century. That is, many enthusiasts have relished machines like the forever-young 911, but not all. Porsche didn't enter the Chinese market until 2001, making this year the automaker's 20th anniversary in mainland China. Of course Porsche is going to celebrate that milestone, and Auto Shanghai 2021 is the perfect place to start the party.

And what a party it will be. Porsche could've slapped some 20th-anniversary badges on a Cayenne and called it a day, but the special treatment comes to the most powerful 911 currently offered from Stuttgart, the 911 Turbo S. Officially, this special machine is called the 911 Turbo S Porsche China 20th Anniversary Edition, and it's certainly a mouthful. However, in the time it takes you to say that name, the car itself can launch from a standstill to 60 mph and beyond – unless you can say its name in 2.7 seconds or less. Go ahead and try. It's not as easy as you think.

The special Turbo S is tweaked by Porsche's in-house Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur group. Anniversary badging is plentiful both inside and out, and the car is given a custom livery with striping and a prominent no. 20 on the door, for obvious reasons. It's available in five classic heritage colors including Gulf Orange, Star Ruby Red, Mint Green, Viola Purple, and the shade featured here, Oslo Blue. The anniversary upfit is only offered on 911 Turbo S models for China, and it's strictly an appearance package. Considering the Turbo S already packs 640 horsepower (477 kilowatts) and a top speed over 200 mph, we doubt buyers will be upset by that.

This special 911 isn't the only way Porsche is marking the occasion. The 718 Spyder makes its return to the Chinese market at Auto Shanghai, though it's not dressed up in anniversary garb. The Sport Chrono package and 14-way power seats are standard issue, with a two-tone folding roof in red and black offered for the first time. For now, power comes from a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 295 hp (220 kW), driving the rear wheels through Porsche's seven-speed PDK transmission.