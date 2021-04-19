The latest Mansory creation shows the company’s propensity for the outlandish is back at full power. Its latest is the Mansory F8XX – a Ferrari F8 Tributo that gets a major upgrade in the looks department that could turn off some fans. The wild paint combination paired with the wilder body kit gives the supercar a frenetic appearance that’s matched with a sizable bump up in power and performance, too.

Visually, the car receives a striking gold-and-green (Catania Green) paint combination that, while a bit in-your-face, isn’t the car’s most ostentatious styling feature. That award goes to the rear wings. Instead of a traditional spoiler, Mansory adds two separated L-shaped wings that look as if the middle sections had been removed. They look like a pair of bug antennas. The car also receives a heavy dose of carbon fiber for the front splitter, rear diffusers, and side skirts.

Gallery: Mansory F8XX

15 Photos

The new looks come with more power. Mansory made modifications to the engine management software and upgraded the exhaust to make more power from the car’s twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8. The stock engine makes 720 horsepower (536 kilowatts) and 567 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque, while the tuned one makes 880 hp (656 kW) and 722 lb-ft (980 Nm) of torque. This allows the car to hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.6 seconds while on its way to a 220-mph (354-kph) top speed.

Inside, Mansory redoes the interior with beige leather, white applicants, and carbon-fiber trim. It sports a Mansory steering wheel wrapped in leather with Mansory logos embroidered throughout. It even comes with Mansory floor mats. It’s a bright interior that isn’t as wild-looking as the exterior, though the beige does pair with the gold paint on the outside and the bright 21-inch front and 22-inch rear ultra-light forged wheels.