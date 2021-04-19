The wild looks come with a bump up in power, too.
The latest Mansory creation shows the company’s propensity for the outlandish is back at full power. Its latest is the Mansory F8XX – a Ferrari F8 Tributo that gets a major upgrade in the looks department that could turn off some fans. The wild paint combination paired with the wilder body kit gives the supercar a frenetic appearance that’s matched with a sizable bump up in power and performance, too.
Visually, the car receives a striking gold-and-green (Catania Green) paint combination that, while a bit in-your-face, isn’t the car’s most ostentatious styling feature. That award goes to the rear wings. Instead of a traditional spoiler, Mansory adds two separated L-shaped wings that look as if the middle sections had been removed. They look like a pair of bug antennas. The car also receives a heavy dose of carbon fiber for the front splitter, rear diffusers, and side skirts.
Gallery: Mansory F8XX
The new looks come with more power. Mansory made modifications to the engine management software and upgraded the exhaust to make more power from the car’s twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8. The stock engine makes 720 horsepower (536 kilowatts) and 567 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque, while the tuned one makes 880 hp (656 kW) and 722 lb-ft (980 Nm) of torque. This allows the car to hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.6 seconds while on its way to a 220-mph (354-kph) top speed.
Inside, Mansory redoes the interior with beige leather, white applicants, and carbon-fiber trim. It sports a Mansory steering wheel wrapped in leather with Mansory logos embroidered throughout. It even comes with Mansory floor mats. It’s a bright interior that isn’t as wild-looking as the exterior, though the beige does pair with the gold paint on the outside and the bright 21-inch front and 22-inch rear ultra-light forged wheels.
Source: Mansory
