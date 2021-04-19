Pricing and model changes are now available for the 2022 Outback and Legacy. The most exciting upgrade for these models is the introduction of the rugged Outback Wilderness.

The Wilderness sells for $36,995 (plus $1,125 destination). There's one available auction package that contains a power moonroof, an 11.6-inch infotainment screen, and reverse automatic braking for $1,845. Deliveries start this summer.

Gallery: 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness Edition

55 Photos

As a refresher, the Outback Wilderness is based on the Onyx Edition XT but with a variety of parts for better off-roading. The model has a revised suspension that provides 9.4 inches of ground clearance, rather than 8.7 inches for the other models. There are revised front and rear bumpers and a front skid plate. The 17-inch wheels have Yokohama Geolandar all-terrain tires. Geyser Blue is an exclusive color choice on this model. Inside, there are Anodized Copper accents on the steering wheel, gearshift, and door panels.

Mechanically, the Wilderness uses the turbocharged 2.4-liter boxer four-cylinder that makes 260 horsepower (194 kilowatts) and 277 pound-feet (376 Newton-meters). Subaru tweaks the CVT's final-drive ratio to 4.44:1, instead of 4.11:1. The all-wheel-drive system has the brand's dual-function X-Mode system.

In addition to the Wilderness, Subie upgrades the 2022 Outback to make LED fog lights a standard feature on all models. The Premium grade of the Outback and Legacy now get rear-facing ventilation vents in the center console. The improved Legacy Sport gains blind-spot detection with lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert, a Moonroof, and reverse automatic braking.

2022 Subaru Outback Trim Level Price (not including $1,125 destintion) Base $26,945 Premium $29,145 Limited $33,595 Touring $37,495 Onyx Edition XT $35,145 Wilderness $36,995 Limited XT $37,995 Touring XT $39,945