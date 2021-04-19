It's been a short while since Porsche has introduced the 992-generation of its flagship 911 sports car. But Stuttgart isn't wasting time to fill the gaps that the new-generation model ensues. The normal models have made daylight, while just this year, the hardcore GT3 also made its global debut. The more track-focused model is now under development, and our spies spotted the new 911 GT3 RS again testing its massive rear wing.

This isn't the first time we've seen the new GT3 RS out in the wild, but this would be a debut for the track-focused model to visit its natural habitat, the Nurburgring.

Gallery: New Porsche 911 GT3 RS Spied At The Nurburgring

Just like the previous sighting, the 911 GT3 RS that was spotted had license plates and the German emissions stickers on the bottom corner of the windshield, which takes away the possibility that of the 911 GT3 Cup.

Porsche has done a great job in concealing some important parts of the 911 GT3 RS's design. While you may think that you're looking at an undisguised model, there are actual black body cladding that offset its true form. However, the automaker won't be able to hide those gargantuan wings.

Despite the scarcity of details, there are definite things we can expect from the 992-generation 911 GT3 RS. A bigger set of brakes and stiffer chassis is in order, as well as a naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter mill that should produce well above the 502 horsepower (374 kilowatts) and 346 pound-feet (469 Newton-meters) in the non-RS 911 GT3 variant.

It's still unsure whether the 911 GT3 RS will be unveiled in its entirety this year, but an early 2022 debut is more likely given the circumstances.