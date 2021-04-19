America’s Nissan Rogue made its official debut in June last year and we already tested the crossover to discover it's one of the segment’s best models. Europe, where the Rogue is known as the X-Trail, is still stuck with the previous generation of the model though, but this is about to change next summer.

The new X-Trail, making its official debut in China during the Auto Shanghai 2021, will arrive on the Old continent in the summer of 2022, about two years after its original launch. The reasons for the huge delay are not known, but Nissan says the SUV will offer “a flexible and versatile interior for buyers with a sense of adventure combined with the latest Nissan on-board technologies.”

Gallery: 2022 Nissan X-Trail (China version)

16 Photos

The Japanese manufacturer is not ready to unveil technical specifications about the 2022 X-Trail, though it says it will be sold with the company’s E-Power hybrid powertrain. The new Qashqai (Rogue Sport in North America) was launched with the same system, which consists of a 1.5-liter engine and an electric motor for a total output of 187 horsepower (140 kilowatts) and 243 pound-feet (330 Newton-meters). It’s interesting to note that the combustion engine is used only to generate electricity as the wheels are actually driven by the electric motor.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Nissan will offer the new X-Trail with a diesel engine. Seeing how the new Qashqai lacks a compression-ignition option though, we are confident the days of the 1.6, 1.7, and 2.0 dCi engines in the X-Trail are numbered.

As far as the model for the Chinese market is concerned, it will go on sale in the People’s Republic in the second half of this year. According to Nissan, it will offer “cutting-edge design, dedication to detail, and advanced technologies that showcase intelligent driving and enhanced connectivity.” There are no details about the powertrain options yet, but Nissan also introduced the aforementioned E-Power powertrain in China during the Auto Shanghai 2021.