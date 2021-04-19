There’s no denying that ABT makes some of the fastest and craziest Audi cars on the planet. We’ve talked about the tuning firm’s RS7-R before, and we’ve seen it from all angles. However, we haven’t seen it in action, and thanks to a new video, we can watch it race an equally awesome tuned car from a different brand.

The 11-minute video at the top of this page shows the RS7-R going up against a Mercedes-AMG E63 in a direct drag race. The Merc is far from being stock as the 4.0-liter twin-turbo engine under the hood delivers about 840 horsepower (626 kilowatts) and 811 pound-feet (1,100 Newton-meters) of torque. Against it, ABT’s RS7 has 740 hp (552 kW) and 678 lb-ft (920 Nm).

There are many factors that need to be taken into consideration in this drag race. First, the Mercedes is obviously more powerful and, according to the video, it’s also considerably lighter at 4,189 pounds (1,900 kilograms) versus 4,718 lbs (2,140 kg) for the Audi. Both cars have all-wheel-drive systems and they race on a dry track. Simply put, traction is not really a problem, even at these power levels.

Even by just looking at the numbers, you’ve probably already guessed which car takes the win. We are not going to ruin the party - the race is absolutely bonkers! - but we’ll just say that your first guess about the winner is correct. That doesn’t mean the second-placed car is slow, it just means the winner is outlandishly fast.

With almost 1,600 hp split between the two contenders, this is one of the most hardcore drag races we’ve seen lately. In the second part of the video, you can also see the two cars in a rolling start race, and the winner remains unchanged.