Electrification is inevitable, even at the top of the food chain. Maserati hopped on the hybrid bandwagon in July 2020 with the mild-hybrid Ghibli and now it's giving the Levante the same 48-volt treatment. Coinciding with the SUV's electrical infusion is a new GT trim level and subtle revisions that debuted with the vehicle's 2021 model year.

But first, here are the specs. At the heart of Maserati's electrified SUV is a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine with four cylinders and a mild-hybrid setup. As seen in the Ghibli, it produces 330 horsepower at 5,750 rpm, but the 450 Newton-meters (332 pound-feet) of torque kick in much sooner, at 2,250 rpm rather than 4,000 rpm as is the case with the sedan. It prompts the Modena-based automaker to say the Levante Hybrid has diesel-like torque in the low-end rpms while offering the smoothness of a six-cylinder gasoline mill.

Gallery: 2021 Maserati Levante Hybrid

25 Photos

The acceleration from naught to 62 mph (100 km/h) takes six seconds flat en route to a top speed of 149 mph (240 km/h). These numbers are slightly worse than the sedan's 5.7-second sprint and 158-mph velocity, but that's to be expected since the Levante Hybrid is heavier. It tips the scales at a hefty 2,090 kilograms (4,067 pounds) without actually being a plug-in hybrid, which would've made it even heavier.

Equipped with all-wheel drive, air suspension, and a mechanical limited-slip differential at the rear as standard equipment, the Maserati Levante Hybrid delivers V6-like performance while cutting fuel consumption by 16 percent. The silver lining of its heft is the ideal weight distribution, split evenly between the two axles after mounting the hybrid-related battery in the back.

It's dressed to impress in a new three-layer metallic blue shade called Azzurro Astro complemented by additional blue accents noticeable on the three side air intakes, brake calipers, and the logo adorning the C-pillar. The Levante Hybrid sits on 21-inch wheels and uses the revised headlights seen on the 2021MY, which also gained an upgraded 8.4-inch touchscreen joined by the seven-inch driver's display.

Maserati is already accepting orders in Europe where it will commence deliveries from June.