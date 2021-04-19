It's widely believed this will be Europe's new Mondeo and North America's Fusion.
Finally! After months of rumors and spy shots, the Ford Evos has arrived at Auto Shanghai. Much like the Citroën C5 X, it's a segment-blurring family car created as a mélange between a wagon and an SUV. It represents the Blue Oval's first product to be largely developed by a team in China where it will be initially available and produced by the Changan Ford joint venture.
It's an attractive five-door machine with a front fascia reminiscent of another China-focused model, the recently launched Equator SUV. The light bar above the grille is gradually starting to become a design trend to create a visual connection between the LED daytime running lights. Pop-out door handles remind us of the Mustang Mach-E, and while Ford says the side profile is a coupe-SUV affair, it looks more like a high-riding wagon to us.
Gallery: 2021 Ford Evos (CN)
The interior is a vast departure from current Ford designs by adopting an ultra-wide screen setup. The fully digital instrument cluster has the now common 12.3-inch size and is joined by a 4K-resolution touchscreen measuring a whopping 27 inches. They're housed inside the same massive piece of glass almost as wide as the dashboard, similar to what you'll find inside a Honda E where there are five side-by-side screens.
Developing story...
Source: Ford
About this article