Finally! After months of rumors and spy shots, the Ford Evos has arrived at Auto Shanghai. Much like the Citroën C5 X, it's a segment-blurring family car created as a mélange between a wagon and an SUV. It represents the Blue Oval's first product to be largely developed by a team in China where it will be initially available and produced by the Changan Ford joint venture.

It's an attractive five-door machine with a front fascia reminiscent of another China-focused model, the recently launched Equator SUV. The light bar above the grille is gradually starting to become a design trend to create a visual connection between the LED daytime running lights. Pop-out door handles remind us of the Mustang Mach-E, and while Ford says the side profile is a coupe-SUV affair, it looks more like a high-riding wagon to us.

The interior is a vast departure from current Ford designs by adopting an ultra-wide screen setup. The fully digital instrument cluster has the now common 12.3-inch size and is joined by a 4K-resolution touchscreen measuring a whopping 27 inches. They're housed inside the same massive piece of glass almost as wide as the dashboard, similar to what you'll find inside a Honda E where there are five side-by-side screens.

Developing story...