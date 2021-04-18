While the name WEY isn’t known very well in the United States, the Chinese automaker is making big strides across the pond with its Tank 300 model. A very close doppelganger to the Ford Bronco, the brand is set to release an ultra-futuristic Cyber variant at the 2021 Shanghai Autoshow.

At first glance, the Cyber Tank 300 appears to share some similarities with its Tank compatriot, but the two couldn’t be more different. Much like the Bronco, the latter is built to blitz through any trail in its path, but the former looks to be more at home on the paved tarmac.

Gallery: WEY Cyber Tank 300

4 Photos

It’s immediately apparent that the futuristic aesthetic of the Cyber Tank shares many styling cues with the Mercedes G-Wagen. Aside from the boxy body lines, the vehicle features a very broad and flat front fascia that’s flanked by beefy wheel arches. While it keeps largely the same headlights as its off-road compatriot, the Cyber model gains a lightbar at the front – which connects both headlamps into a crisp line – along with a pair of y-shaped foglights.

If the standard model is anything to go by, the Cyber Tank 300 will likely have the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The interior is a very different story, as it receives stark-white leather and a digital dashboard. We can’t be certain if the Chinese automaker had a rummage through the Mercedes-Benz parts bin, but many of the interior components appear very similar.

As the Cyber Tank 300 hasn’t yet been confirmed as a production model, its price tag remains unknown. However, the standard Tank 300 model is actually quite affordable at just ¥175,800 ($26,959 at current exchange rates). Regardless of whether this concept becomes a reality or not, feel free to leave your thoughts in the comments below.