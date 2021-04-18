Recent security camera footage from a gas station in Whitaker, PA, shows a car careening for the gas station at a high rate of speed. The owner of the Gulf Oil location, Bob Ackerman, says that it’s unfortunately not the first time that this has happened.

It all started on April 15, 2015, when a driver took out a traffic signal and landed on two parked cars. The latest instance happens to be the ninth accident at this location in the last six years, taking place only 12 days after another nearly identical crash. Thankfully, nobody has been seriously injured from these incidents, but Ackerman is worried that could change.

Gallery: FIA road safety campaign

11 Photos

It’s clear that the issue lies with the Rankin bridge, which lies perpendicular to the gas station. While the speed limit on the bridge is just 25 miles per hour (40 kilometers per hour), Ackerman says that motorists can often reach speeds in excess of 70 mph (113 km/h) before their vehicles end up in his parking lot. Details are sparse, but a quick look on google street view shows a traffic light at the end of the bridge.

“We can’t even operate our business,” said Ackerman in an interview with local news station KDKA News. “When you go out the door, you have to look both ways like you’re crossing a street.”

Going forward, Ackerman is asking for more safety measures on the bridge including rumble strips and a sign that shows motorists their current speed. It’s unclear exactly why these incidents have been happening for so long, but recent talks with city and state officials are likely to put an end to these scary escapades.