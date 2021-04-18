Is a massive ultra-Luxury sedan from England really that fast? Well, take a look at the Bentley Flying Spur V8 during its Autobahn top seep run to almost 175 mph. Although it may not look fast a first glance, there’s far more to the Bentley Flying Spur than a leather-clad interior with massage seats.

The Bentley Flying Spur V8 may be built in Crewe, England, however, it has some help from its friends in Germany. Bentley is part of the unique portfolio of brands owned by the Volkswagen Group (VG) and benefits from shared drivetrains components and expertise. The skilled artisans in Crewe, England hand stitch the leather, carve out the wooden interior trim, and hand assembles the cars with care. All the while the Germans deliver the powertrain components to England in a perfect pairing of skill sharing.

The Bentley Flying Spur is built on the Volkswagen Group MSB Platform which is used in the Porsche Panamera, Bentley Continental, and Bentley Flying Spur. That means the Flying Spur can handle like a Porsche although the added weight of extra luxury features in the Bentley doesn’t exactly help the Flying Spur set better times at the Nürburgring.

The Bentley Flying Spur is powered by a unique version of the familiar Volkswagen Group Twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine which is found in dozens of different vehicles. In the Flying Spur, the 4.0-liter V8 produces a strong 542 horsepower (404 Kilowatts) and 568 lb-ft (770 Newton-meters) of torque. This V8 is mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission that routes power to the pavement via an all-wheel-drive system.

According to Bentley the Flying Spur V8 has a top speed of 198mph and can sprint from 0 to 60mph in 3.9 seconds. Although we didn’t see the Flying Spur hit its limit of performance, it’s great to watch a luxury car like this stretch its legs on the Autobahn.