Performance SUVs are often a very contested topic in the automotive community. Regardless, the Germans – among others – have been producing some incredibly fast four-door people carriers. Trackday’s latest YouTube video pits the Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe against the BMW X5 M and X6 M50 to see who comes out on top.

Before we start a massive argument in the comments, we are well aware that the X5 outclasses the Porsche in the power department. The Cayenne’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 produces 541 horsepower (403 kilowatts) compared to the X5 M, which comes with a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 with 600 hp (447 kW). It might not sound like a big difference, but power is everything when it comes to a half-mile race.

Contrary to most drag race videos, the competition between the Porsche and BMW begins with a 30 mph (48 km/h) roll race. Much to our surprise, the underdog Cayenne took the first victory after the Bimmer missed a gear change. However, the next race was much closer with the X5 M taking the win by around two car lengths.

The third and final race featured a guest appearance by a BMW X6 M50 but produced very similar results to the second competition. From a standing start, the X5 M was simply too rapid for the others – pulling a two-car gap with relative ease.

While the Bimmer did prove to be victorious, it’s clear that the Porsche deserves a consolation prize for having the best exhaust note. While both BMWs produce a very benign sound, it has to be said that the Cayenne brings some personality to the table with its grumbly baritone soundtrack. Let us know which vehicle you’d have in the comments below.