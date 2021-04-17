What does it take to make the incredible Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster even more special? Well in the case of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster Xago Edition it takes a unique paint job never used on an Italian supercar before. Youtuber Shmee150 met up with DoctaM3 to take a look at his one of ten Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster Xago Edition.

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster is a unique take on the familiar Aventador platform which has been in production since 2011. During its decade-long production run, we’ve seen the Aventador evolve from the original V12 mid-engine supercar into various trims with ever-increasing performance.

The top-tier Aventador SVJ Roadster is powered by a V12 engine that produces 759 horsepower (566 Kilowatts) and is mated to a 7-speed single-clutch automatic transmission. The coupe version of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster beat out the Porsche 911 GT2 RS to set the production car lap record around the Nürburgring.

To make the Aventador SVJ Roadster even more exciting Lamborghini released a ten-unit production run of limited Xago Edition. This limited run of cars featured a unique paint scheme that has to be seen to be believed. It features the Lamborghini hexagon pattern in the paint that can be seen in changing light conditions.

As DoctaM3 explains, each of the 10 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster Xago Editions has a unique accent color. That means that each of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster Xago Editions is technical a one-off build which somehow makes them even more exciting.

If you were in the market for a new Lamborghini would you go for this special edition Aventador or stick with a more familiar standard car. When it comes to future values it's clear that a special car like the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster Xago Edition is a sound investment ripe for appreciation.