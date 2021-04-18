Mercedes continues its EV rollout today with the launch of the EQB compact crossover. It joins the recently revealed EQS and EQA, and collectively they are just the beginning of the company's electrification plans. The new EQB is debuting at Auto Shanghai 2021, with the new model launching first in China and then in Europe this year. It will arrive in the US in 2022.

One of the new model's standout features is its packaging. The EQB measures 4,684 millimeters (184.4 inches) long, about four inches shorter than a Ford Mustang while accommodating up to three rows of seats for seven people, which will be the model's standard configuration in China. The third row is otherwise optional. The third row can accommodate everything from two child seats up to adults measuring 1.65 meters (5.4 feet) tall.

The five-seat model offers between 495 to 1,710 liters (17.1 to 60.4 cubic feet) of cargo space. The seven-seat provides 465-1,629 liters (16.4-57.2 cubic feet). The second-row seats can come with an optional longitudinal adjustment feature that can add up to 190 liters (6.7 cubic feet) of cargo space. Three-row-equipped models can fold the third row flat with the load floor.

Gallery: 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB

55 Photos

Mercedes keeps much of the EQB's powertrain details under wraps, though the company did provide some ballpark figures. We know the model will come with front- and all-wheel-drive configurations with usable battery capacities starting at 66.5-kilowatt-hours for Europe. Some models will exceed 269 horsepower (200 kilowatts). Mercedes says a long-range version is planned, too, but failed to provide any specifics. The model will launch with an AMG Line trim that offers 288 hp (215 kW) in China.

Mercedes didn't disclose the model and trim breakdown, though the company did note that the EQB 350 4Matic would offer 478 kilometers (297 miles) of range on the NEDC cycle and 419 km (260 miles) on the WLTP test regiment. We expect it'll have a lower range rating from the US EPA. Performance details about the US-spec EQB haven't been released yet, though we predict they'll be similar to what Mercedes will offer in Europe.

Mercedes gives the EQB the brand's requisite styling features – the black panel grille and continuous full-width lighting strip at the front and rear. The model will also feature exclusive bi- and tri-color wheels, which can measure up to 20 inches. We expect Mercedes to offer more information, including price and powertrain specifics, closer to the model's on-sale date.