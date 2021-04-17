What does it take to build a brand-new BMW M3? Well, thanks to exciting factory footage shared by YouTuber Shemee150 we see a behind-the-scenes look at the assembly process. Building one of the highest performance BMWs ever at high volume requires precise timing, bespoke robotic assembly units, and a continuous stock of parts.

Building a modern car is hard, to say the least. Engineers and designs must create a product that meets strict safety and efficiency requirements while remaining affordable for the company to build and desirable for customers to buy. This ballet of industry has produced varying levels of success for BMW with the latest F80 M3 seeking to prove it’s a winner.

For BMW the M3 is ingrained in its DNA and a critical product required to maintain its brand image. The new G80 BMW M3 may offer controversial styling but underneath the polarizing sheet metal and carbon fiber live an impressive performance beast. BMW went to great lengths to make the new M3 better in every measurable way will be more efficient and safer.

The G80 BMW M3 is powered by the new S58 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 engine the produces 473 horsepower (352 Kilowatts) in the normal M3 and 503 horsepower (375 Kilowatts). This incredibly powerful engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission which replaced the old car’s dual-clutch in a controversial move by BMW. There’s even an upcoming all-wheel-drive M3 on the near horizon which is another first for the BMW M3.

As the auto industry continues to rapidly evolve it's comforting to see legendary cars like the BMW M3 stick around. Although the M3 has changed for the G80 generation it needed to evolve to survive and we look forward to seeing the continued evolution of this legendary performance car.