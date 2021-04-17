Volkswagen's electric offensive is in full swing and the ID.6 represents the largest member of the company's dedicated EV lineup for now. Available exclusively in China, the purely electric SUV is a bigger brother of the global ID.4, and much like the five-seat-only model, it's available locally in two separate versions.

VW's joint venture with FAW will produce the ID.6 Crozz whereas the other joint venture with SAIC will be responsible for the ID.6 X. Mechanically, they're virtually identical, with the most notable changes being represented by the slightly different LED headlights and taillights along with unique bumpers. Both remain fairly similar to the ID.4, with the obvious exception of the larger footprint as denoted by the bigger quarter glass.

Gallery: 2022 Volkswagen ID.6

11 Photos

Much like the ID.3 and ID.4, the new EVs ride on the VW Group's MEB platform shared with the Skoda Enyaq iV as well as the recently introduced Audi Q4 E-Tron and Q4 Sportback E-Tron. To accommodate the third row, VW has stretched the ID.6 to 4,876 millimeters (192 inches), thus making it nearly 300 mm (11.8 in) longer than its kid brother.

Most of that stretch is in the wheelbase, now measuring a generous 2,965 mm (116.7 in), which is still actually slightly shorter than that of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 (3,000 mm / 118.1 in). VW will sell the ID.6 in China with a choice between six or seven seats while alloy wheel sizes will range from 19 to 21 inches.

The base model will make do with a single electric motor mounted at the rear, developing 177 horsepower (132 kilowatts). It will be enough for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 9.3 seconds or two-tenths of a second quicker if buyers upgrade to the version with 201 hp (150 kW). Step up to the dual-motor model and power rises to (225 kW) and 229 pound-feet (310 Newton-meters) of torque, good for a sprint in 6.6 seconds.

We're expecting this dual-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration to be installed in the recently teased ID.4 GTX. Logic tells us the smaller model will be quicker given the lower curb weight as the ID.6 tips the scales at 2,280 kilograms (5,026 pounds). Both the Crozz and X versions of the seven-seat electric SUV will be electronically capped at 99 mph (160 km/h).

The ID.6 will be offered with a base 58-kWh battery and a larger 77-kWh pack, featuring enough juice for 271 to 365 miles (436 and 588 kilometers), respectively. Bear in mind these ranges are based on the China NEDC, so if the electric SUV will ever come to the United States and/or Europe, the official range will be significantly different.

VW will launch no fewer than eight ID-badged models in China by 2023 in its quest to have 50 percent of its annual sales represented by fully electric vehicles by the end of the decade.