Most enthusiasts love station wagons and let's face it, Audi is one of the reasons why performance long-roofs have become a want among car nuts. And when it comes to Audi performance wagons, the RS4 and RS6 Avant models should be the first names to come to mind.

We've seen a drag race between RS4 Avant generations before, now it's time to see four generations of the bigger go-fast estates go head-to-head in a straight-line race. Of course, the video's from Carwow, which hosted the previous RS4 drag race two years ago.

Before starting with the video above, let us give you a backgrounder for each contender in this drag race.

The oldest of the bunch is the C5 generation of the RS6, which is powered by a twin-turbo 4.2-liter V8 engine that makes 444 horsepower (331 kilowatts) and 428 pound-feet (580 Newton-meters) of torque.

Next is the C6 generation, equipped with a twin-turbo 5.2-liter V10 mill that's similar to what you'll see behind the seats of the Audi R8 and Lamborghini Huracan. It makes a healthy 571 hp (426 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque.

First introduced in 2013, the C7 generation is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, and this Performance version produces 597 hp (445 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) torque, which is more than what the non-Performance current model makes. Lastly. the C8 is also propelled by a twin-turbo V8 that churns out 591 hp (441 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque.

All these estates are equipped with Quattro all-wheel-drive with varying transmission types. The oldest RS6 Avant C5 is the lightest of the bunch, while the heaviest is the latest C8 that tips the scales at 4,740 pounds (2,150 kilograms).

With these numbers laid out, which do you think won the drag race? And what can you say about the results? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.