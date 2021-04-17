The BMW X1 isn't selling well in the US as compared to its luxury subcompact SUV rivals such as the Lexus UX, Mercedes-Benz GLA, Cadillac XT4, Volvo XC40, and Audi Q3. But that isn't stopping Bavaria to give its smallest high-rider a full revamp, slated to arrive in 2022.

With that said, the next-generation X1 has been caught again during prototype testing. This time around, though, it's seen stretching its legs at the Nurburgring.

The all-new model is looking bigger than ever, which isn't exactly a surprise at all. It will more likely arrive in a front-wheel drivetrain with the higher trim levels and performance variants getting the xDrive all-wheel-drive. Seen in the spy images is a model powered by an internal combustion engine, confirmed with the lack of the usual yellow sticker and a second filler door.

There has been quite a bevy of information about the upcoming X1. First of which is the arrival of an all-electric version, to be called the iX1, which will likely arrive alongside the usual diesel and gasoline powertrain options. This has been confirmed by BMW in a lengthy press release last year, saying that the third-generation X1 will arrive "both with a combustion engine and a fully-electric drivetrain."

BMW also confirmed that the new X1 will be produced at the company’s Regensburg plant in Germany. This makes the iX1 the full-electric vehicle to be produced at the said plant, which is in line with the automaker's plan to have an electric vehicle produced in each of its German factories.

Will the arrival of a fully electric X1 jump-start its dismal sales from previous years? Only time will tell, and we'll likely know the answer within two years or as soon as BMW starts selling the new subcompact SUV.

