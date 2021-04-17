Genesis is on full tilt to enter the premium EV segment, and the first on this offensive is about to be revealed at the beginning of next week. The Korean luxury marque has released another teaser to dial up the excitement for that launch, which you can watch on the embedded video on top.

The teaser vid doesn't indulge us with too many details, though. The half-minute footage discusses more on the new "Athletic Elegance" design direction of the brand that features two lines. More importantly, the teaser shows the Genesis X Concept at the end.

Gallery: Genesis X Concept In-Person First Look

36 Photos

While one might argue that Genesis will reveal a production version of the X Concept in China, let's remember that the EV coupe was actually just a precursor of what's to come for the Genesis brand in terms of design and electrification. This means the X Concept may or may not have a production version, but it surely gives us a first look at what future Genesis vehicles will look like.

Another thing to point out is that the previous black-and-white teaser showed a very different half-fascia than that of the X Concept. The G-Matrix signature shield grille looks more upright, plus the tangential headlights look more conservative than what's seen on the X Concept.

There are three likely candidates to be revealed in Shanghai. One is the EV based on the Genesis GV70 that's to be likely called the GV70e based on trademark filings. Another is the EV version of the G80, which is speculated based on its fascia's similarity with the previous teaser.

Lastly, Genesis may also reveal an entirely new EV based on Hyundai's E-GMP architecture that already underpins the Kia EV5 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Whatever the case may be, the wait won't be too long as Genesis scheduled the global reveal of its new model on April 19, 2021, Monday, at 11:40 PM KST at Auto Shanghai. That's on April 18, 2021, Sunday, at 10:40 PM EST.