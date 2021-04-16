Earlier this week, the Hyundai Santa Cruz finally launched. There’d been murmurings of such a model after a concept debuted in 2015, but now it’s a reality. Edmunds got the opportunity to get up close with the new Sport Adventure Vehicle – this isn’t a pickup truck – in a new walkaround video. It shows off many of the truck’s standout features and interior luxuries.

Being a pickup, the video starts really directing the new model when it reaches the rear. There, the Hyundai sports a remote tailgate, bed trunk, and a height-adjustable tailgate that matches the height of the raised shelf in the bed. It can hold 500 pounds (226 kilograms), expanding the four-foot bed’s capability. There’ll be an optional tonneau cover, too, that can hold 220 pounds (99 kg), while the bed itself has a 600-lb (272-kg) capacity. It’s capable of towing up to 5,000 pounds (2,268 kg) in the right configuration, too, but it lacks an optional trailer brake controller.

Gallery: 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

62 Photos

Inside, Santa Cruz owners will get a simple yet elegant interior. A 10.25-inch screen serves as the instrument cluster, while an 8.0-inch screen infotainment screen is standard. A 10.25-inch one is available, coming with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It sports four USB charging ports – two front and two back – while packing on the safety features like adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a drowsiness alert.

Powering the Santa Cruz is a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder that produces an estimated 190-plus horsepower (141 kilowatts) and 180-plus pound-feet (244 Newton-meters) of torque. It pairs with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The updated engine, a turbocharged 2.5-liter, makes more than 275 hp (205 kW) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque. The more potent mill gets a different gearbox – an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters. The Santa Cruz is in a class of one right now, as the market lacks any real compact pickups. However, the Ford Maverick is coming to change that.