Much attention has been given to the Toyota Supra since it returned to the world as a 2020 model. The vast majority of that attention is directed at the six-cylinder version, which debuted with 335 horsepower (250 kilowatts) only to get a healthy bump to 382 hp (285 kW) in some markets for 2021. Beyond that, there's broad speculation that Toyota underrates the BMW-sourced six-pot, but this article isn't about the 3.0. It's time for some 2.0 love.

The video above from AutoTopNL is all about the entry-level Supra, which also packs BMW power in the form of a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that's good for 255 hp (190 kW). Taken on its own merits, a 3,200-pound rear-wheel-drive sports car with 255 hp sounds like plenty of fun. Sadly, the world spent a year with the I6 before this version arrived, so folks tend to view the 2.0 as the Supra that could be more. Perhaps this video might alter some of those opinions.

For instance, Toyota says the Supra 2.0 reaches 60 mph in just over five seconds. That's not slow, and this video showcases the car's modest powerband. A factory-limited top speed of 155 mph isn't slow either, and technically speaking, it's identical to the more powerful model. Naturally the 3.0 gets there quicker, and with the limiters flashed away, the six-cylinder is certainly capable of more speed.

Still, a top-speed run down an unrestricted section of German autobahn confirms that yes, the four-cylinder Supra has plenty of punch despite the driver's commentary of it not being as fast as you'd expect. Again, six-cylinder influence skews perception here, but the Supra 2.0 climbs reasonably quick to the published 155-mph (250 km/h) top speed, then continues slowly to an indicated 161 mph (259 km/h) before the driver lifts.

We suspect there's some speedometer error occurring, but the takeaway is the same. The turbo-four is very much a lively sports car worthy of attention.