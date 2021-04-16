The Maserati Levante Hybrid is on the way, and here's the Italian brand's first teaser for the electrified crossover. It shows lightning crackling on the marque's trident emblem and then electricity radiating outward.

The Levante Hybrid likely shares a powertrain with the Ghibli Hybrid. This means it would get a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric supercharger and a 48-volt alternator. This setup makes 330 horsepower (246 kilowatts) and 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters). There's an eight-speed automatic transmission

In the sedan, this setup pushes the car to 62 miles per hour (5.7 seconds) and 158 mph (255 kph). CO2 emissions drop by 25 percent versus the V6 diesel.

The way that the Levante teaser video has the body transform from silver to blue suggests that it would also adopt the sapphire blue touches that appear on the sedan. This trim appears on the fender ducts, brake calipers, and a bit of the emblem on the C-pillar. The seat stitching on the inside has a matching look.

When Maserati introduced the Ghibli Hybrid, the company accompanied it with mild updates for the lineup. There were small revisions to the grille, headlights, and taillights. Inside, the infotainment system display grew to 10.1 inches, rather than 8.4 inches. The model also gained a digital instrument cluster.

Maserati's teaser makes no mention of when the Levante Hybrid arrives. If the company is officially saying that it's coming, then the wait might not be too long.

According to Maserati's product plan, a new generation of the Levante arrives in 2023. In the same year, it would get an electric version using the three-motor EV powertrain that the brand calls Folgore, which is Italian for "lightning."