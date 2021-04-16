We know Mercedes is just getting started with its EQ lineup, which the company reinvigorated this week with the launch of the EQS. The new sedan will spawn a crossover version, as will the smaller EQE sedan, though there’s another crossover coming, too – the EQB. Spy shots have shown the compact crossover with little camouflage covering the fascias, though it looks like the company is ready to reveal it as we now have our first teaser.

The crossover is cast in shadow, only showing the boxy proportions and front-end lighting signature, which is similar in design to the EQS’s. The lone teaser doesn’t reveal anything else, though the countless spy shots help fill in the gaps. There’s nothing too shocking about its conventional compact crossover design, though the company will fit three rows of seats and seating for seven inside the small footprint. It’ll be able to swallow up to 1,700 liters (60 cubic feet) of cargo, too.

Powertrain details are anyone’s guess, though the recently revealed EQA could provide a few clues. The EQA and EQB will likely share a platform, just as the GLA and GLB do, which means the EQB could borrow the EQA’s powertrain, as well. The EQA will sport a 66.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack at launch, allowing it up to 302 miles (486 kilometers) of range in Europe and 188 horsepower (140 kilowatts). A dual-motor model with 268 hp (200 kW) is expected later. We wouldn’t be surprised if the EQB offered similar specs, as we’ve spotted the two out testing together several times.

Mercedes will reveal the EQB next week at Auto Shanghai 2021 on Sunday, April 18. We’ll get a full rundown of its specs along with a full gallery of pictures to gawk at. The company says the EQB will arrive in China first, followed by a European rollout later this year. The US will have to wait until 2022 for the new EQB to arrive.